Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,797,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,878,000 after acquiring an additional 266,491 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Old Republic International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

