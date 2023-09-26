Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,450 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Toro by 4,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

TTC stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

