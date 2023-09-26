Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 24,581 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,989,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown stock opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

