Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Saia Stock Up 2.5 %

SAIA stock opened at $396.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.17 and a 52-week high of $443.85.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.25.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

