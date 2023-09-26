Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 67.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,984 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bunge by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 29,602 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BG opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

