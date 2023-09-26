Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.64 and a 12 month high of $225.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

