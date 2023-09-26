Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 76.15%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

