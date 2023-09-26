Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259,607 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $6,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

