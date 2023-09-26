Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 567.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs stock opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.53.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 1,926 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.94 per share, with a total value of $200,188.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

