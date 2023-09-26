Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,266 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% in the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 116,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,168 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 957.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

