Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,848 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,926 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $154.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 173.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.93.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

