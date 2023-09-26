Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

