Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 774.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in ITT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ITT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ITT by 10.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.