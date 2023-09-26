Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,343,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,290.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,296.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,257.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

