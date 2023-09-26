Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

VMC opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $147.64 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.