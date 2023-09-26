Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,727,000 after purchasing an additional 566,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

