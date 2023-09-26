Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

