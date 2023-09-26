Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 21,288 Shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH) Stock

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 21,288 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.72 per share, with a total value of $1,590,639.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,610,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,112,574.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF alerts:

On Monday, September 25th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 38,616 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $2,856,425.52.

On Monday, August 21st, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,500 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $112,410.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,200 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 899 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.96 per share, with a total value of $67,389.04.

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

HHH stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HHH. BWS Financial lowered their target price on ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Report on ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF

About ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, MPCs, Strategic Developments, and Seaport. The MPC segment is involved in the horizontal development of residential land and selling the improved acreage to homebuilders for the eventual sale of homes to new residents.

Further Reading

