PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Down 0.3 %

PCG stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

