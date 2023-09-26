Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.