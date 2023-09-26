Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.86 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.