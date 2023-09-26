Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

