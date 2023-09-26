Robin Ann Abrams Sells 10,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

