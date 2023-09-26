Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after buying an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,650,000 after buying an additional 75,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.