Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 10,341 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $342,907.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,028,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,097,035.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,320 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.66 per share, with a total value of $663,651.20.

On Friday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,815 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $344,241.45.

On Friday, July 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,329 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $475,579.51.

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,016 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,782.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,026 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $131,932.02.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,691 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $349,274.97.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,268 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $934,527.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 172.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.