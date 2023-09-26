Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 11,812 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $387,079.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,543,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,356,655.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,985 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.42 per share, with a total value of $453,393.70.

On Thursday, September 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,267 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $416,583.80.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,996 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $608,251.92.

On Thursday, August 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,747 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $686,117.85.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,448 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $325,559.68.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,167 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $625,378.67.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,573 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $334,001.07.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,417 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $232,077.93.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,192 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $68,763.04.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,073 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $288,884.32.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 60,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

