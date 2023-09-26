Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 942 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average of $207.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.