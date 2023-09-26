Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Brian Millham Sells 1,679 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $344,564.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,280.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $365,577.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $366,398.10.

On Monday, July 24th, Brian Millham sold 330 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $74,266.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.83. The firm has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

About Salesforce

Get Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

