Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Brian Millham Sells 1,745 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $365,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $700,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $344,564.38.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $366,398.10.

On Monday, July 24th, Brian Millham sold 330 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $74,266.50.

CRM stock opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

