Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

