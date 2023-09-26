Scott Morgan Sells 4,000 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24.

SPLK stock opened at $144.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $145.81.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

