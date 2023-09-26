Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

