Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 3,683 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2023

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $280,423.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,784,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 22nd, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 317 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $23,933.50.
  • On Wednesday, September 20th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $151,000.00.
  • On Thursday, September 14th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $306,200.00.
  • On Monday, September 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 8th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.
  • On Friday, August 11th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.9 %

IMKTA opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.



Ingles Markets Company Profile



Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.





