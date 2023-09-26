Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 600 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 600 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,016,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,033,416. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWX stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWX

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.