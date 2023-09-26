Stephane Biguet Sells 6,250 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schlumberger alerts:

On Monday, August 28th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50.

On Monday, July 31st, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.