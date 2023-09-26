Steven Kenneth Hudson Purchases 250,000 Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$610,000.00.

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.40 on Tuesday. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.23 and a 52 week high of C$5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The stock has a market cap of C$589.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.85.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 36.95%. The company had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.3079848 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECN. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.56.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

