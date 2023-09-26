Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

