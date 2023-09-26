The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -108.64%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

