Thomas Millner Acquires 50,000 Shares of New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Millner bought 50,000 shares of New Hope stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.98 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$299,000.00 ($191,666.67).

New Hope Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

