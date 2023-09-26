Todd C. Davis Acquires 4,000 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

