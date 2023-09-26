Todd C. Davis Acquires 4,000 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
LGND opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $97.65.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on LGND
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- Trading Halts Explained
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.