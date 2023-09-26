Transform Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $422.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

