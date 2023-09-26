U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stake Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,394.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.8 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.12%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

