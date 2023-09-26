Verde Capital Management Sells 961 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verde Capital Management reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $422.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.88 and its 200 day moving average is $374.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.