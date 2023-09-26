Walker Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average is $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

