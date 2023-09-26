WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159,966 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in WEX by 41.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.15.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,026 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE WEX opened at $198.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.