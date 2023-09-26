Windsor Group LTD Has $6.09 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $176.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.01 and its 200 day moving average is $176.71. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

