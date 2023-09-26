Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $231.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.71. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of -480.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,476 shares of company stock worth $31,321,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.06.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

