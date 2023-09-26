Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Andrew M. Cohen Sells 3,844 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $33,365.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 546,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 467,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

