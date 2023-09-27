137,440 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 137,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMAR opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.69. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $33.06.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

