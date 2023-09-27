1,725 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.29.

In other news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,439. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL opened at $419.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.35 and a 12-month high of $430.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

